The Official Rebranding Event of the “Lynchburg Welcome Center” to the “Tennessee Whiskey Trailhead and Welcome Center" took place on Thursday, Sept. 7. The event was catered and hosted live music by Shelby Lee Lowe. Shoppers could experience the Whiskey Trail gift shop packed full of unique Lynchburg, Jack Daniels and Tennessee merchandise.

The rebranding event began at 3pm and ran until 6pm. At 4:30 p.m. a collection of renown speakers made introductions and dedications to the first ever Whiskey Trailhead. Speakers of the day included; Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell, TN Distillers Guild President Alex Castle, Jack Daniel Master Distiller Chris Fletcher, and Experience TN Executive Director Ryan French, Executive Director Charity Toombs, TN Whiskey Trail, and Erik Brown, director of Homeplace for Jack Daniel Distillery.

