The Official Rebranding Event of the “Lynchburg Welcome Center” to the “Tennessee Whiskey Trailhead and Welcome Center" took place on Thursday, Sept. 7. The event was catered and hosted live music by Shelby Lee Lowe. Shoppers could experience the Whiskey Trail gift shop packed full of unique Lynchburg, Jack Daniels and Tennessee merchandise.
The rebranding event began at 3pm and ran until 6pm. At 4:30 p.m. a collection of renown speakers made introductions and dedications to the first ever Whiskey Trailhead. Speakers of the day included; Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell, TN Distillers Guild President Alex Castle, Jack Daniel Master Distiller Chris Fletcher, and Experience TN Executive Director Ryan French, Executive Director Charity Toombs, TN Whiskey Trail, and Erik Brown, director of Homeplace for Jack Daniel Distillery.
Director of Homeplace for Jack Daniels Distillery, Erik Brown remarked, "One thing we know about Jack is the love he had for his community. That is one reason we wanted this trailhead to be located in Lynchburg." Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell took to the podium to address the crowd and share statistics regarding the tourism that Tennessee Whiskey brings to the state. He noted the importance of the revenue generated in visitor spending through whiskey distillery tours and Tennessee Whiskey related sales for the state of Tennessee and its residents. Commissioner Ezell noted, "It is really something when Tennessee's oldest distillery is open to new experiences," referring to the new Whiskey Trailhead.
Just before the ribbon cutting, Jack Daniels Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher, raised a glass and made a toast to the new Whiskey Trailhead, "Here's to Tennessee Whiskey."