After serving 33 years as pastor of Marble Plains Baptist Church, Jack Hice will be retiring after conducting his final service Sunday, Aug. 20, along with celebrating his 91st birthday. 

A week prior to his final service, Hice, surrounded by friends and church members, was presented two proclamations from Mayor Ray Knowis. The first proclamation was in recognition for Hice’s 33 years of service to the Tullahoma Community and Marble Plains Baptist Church as their pastor “Brother Jack.”

