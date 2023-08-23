THS tours Europe

Tullahoma High School students, and directors Justin Scott, Jen Zimmerer and Frank Zimmerer in Westendorf, Austria as part of the American Music Abroad program.

 Photo provided

During the month of June, 70 high school age musicians from high schools all over the southeast, including Tullahoma High School, spent a good part of their summer vacation on a musical tour of six countries in central Europe. American honors music students have been serving as musical ambassadors to Europe for over 45 years with the American Music Abroad program.

The students on the American Music Abroad Stars and Stripes Tour were nominated by their high school band, choral, and theater directors from 28 different high schools from Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina. The tour was assembled at Berry College in Georgia on June 11 for two and half days of intense rehearsals, tour preparation, and orientation sessions. This pre-tour event was not only to prepare the music and teach the students many things they would need to know to have a successful tour, but also to bond this group together in a very unique way. Little did they know that the friendships that were forged in those few short days, along with the next few weeks of unique shared experiences and once-in-a-lifetime treasured memories, would end up lasting a lifetime for these students.              

