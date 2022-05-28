Several students at Tullahoma High School had the opportunity to showcase their work at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center as part of its May gallery.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s exhibition for the month of May was “Tullahoma High School Visual Arts,” which presented artwork from many up and coming student artists from Tullahoma High School. The art center held an opening reception on Saturday, May 7, where THS Visual Arts Teacher Kelly Orr, THS Fine Arts Coordinator Atticus Hensley and some of their students were in attendance. The exhibit ran until Saturday, May 28.
Orr said the pieces on display were from her advanced art students in her Art 3 classes and her National Art Honor Society (NAHS) students. According to Orr, there were about 16 art students who displayed about three to five of their pieces.
The artwork on display was a range of various styles and types, from drawings to paintings to papier-mâché, and were either done in the classroom or on the students’ personal time. This isn’t the first time the art center as collaborated with the Tullahoma City School district with displaying students’ work, which Orr said she and the students appreciated as it provides the students a chance to reach out to the community with their art.
“We do have a fine arts night at Tullahoma High School but this gives a little more outreach to our community,” Orr said.
Orr said the students enjoyed seeing their friends and family come to the art center to see their art on display at a professional gallery.
“For family and friends to be able to come and see [the students’ work] at a space like this, not just at school, I think that makes it special for them.”
Orr added she was so proud of her students and can’t wait to see what they do next, as this opportunity gave them an understanding of how to set up an exhibit at an actual gallery.
“I think it is really important for them to be able to do that and the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center gives us that,” Orr said.
The next exhibition at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will be two exhibits. “A Wood Workers Tale” will have on display wood working talents of local artists in the area in the downstairs gallery. The grand reception will take place on Saturday, June 4, from noon to 3 p.m. The other exhibit will be “Living Art,” an exhibit by Hard Rock Tattoo Studio to change the stigma around piercings and tattoos. The exhibit will be curated by Joy Snead and Jeremy and Lenzi Zimmerman. The reception will also take place on Saturday, June 4, at 6 to 8 p.m.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more find the art center online at tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.