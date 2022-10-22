Nestled in the mountains of northeastern Georgia, the tiny town of Helen is a hidden jewel, beckoning tourists from the world around to enjoy a taste of Bavaria in the Appalachians. While small in population, boasting just 531 official residents, the town bursts at the seams during Oktoberfest in the months of September through November and then again in December as it transforms into a picturesque Christmas village.

The town, described by some as a small scale version of Gatlinburg, packs a lot of punch for its size as numerous restaurants, souvenir and specialty shops are available for tourists in the easily-walkable town that has plenty of side alleys and shops to provide visitors with a day full of shopping and browsing pleasure. And, during Oktoberfest, a bounty of beer and Bavarian celebrations are available as numerous restaurants put up big top tents as the sound of Alpine music echoes through the valley. Meanwhile, the Festhalle is open most nights complete with entertainment by polka bands performing the fan favorite Chicken Dance. Accommodations in the small hamlet, which is ringed by several condos in all price ranges, are reasonable but increase in price during special occasions and on weekends.