Nestled in the mountains of northeastern Georgia, the tiny town of Helen is a hidden jewel, beckoning tourists from the world around to enjoy a taste of Bavaria in the Appalachians. While small in population, boasting just 531 official residents, the town bursts at the seams during Oktoberfest in the months of September through November and then again in December as it transforms into a picturesque Christmas village.
The town, described by some as a small scale version of Gatlinburg, packs a lot of punch for its size as numerous restaurants, souvenir and specialty shops are available for tourists in the easily-walkable town that has plenty of side alleys and shops to provide visitors with a day full of shopping and browsing pleasure. And, during Oktoberfest, a bounty of beer and Bavarian celebrations are available as numerous restaurants put up big top tents as the sound of Alpine music echoes through the valley. Meanwhile, the Festhalle is open most nights complete with entertainment by polka bands performing the fan favorite Chicken Dance. Accommodations in the small hamlet, which is ringed by several condos in all price ranges, are reasonable but increase in price during special occasions and on weekends.
Helen was formed in 1912, and named after the daughter of a lumber official. The town was incorporated in 1913. Formerly a logging town that was in decline, the city resurrected itself by becoming a replica of a Bavarian alpine town in the Appalachians. The planning of the town, which could easily pass for a Bavarian town given its Alpine layout, was penned by artist John Kollock, whose family had deep roots in the area. He was inspired by seeing the town nestled in a small mountain valley and recalled his time in service in Germany and his visits to Bavarian towns in similar mountain valleys.
While Helen can be a standalone destination, Unicoi State Park and Lodge, spanning 1,050 acres is northeast of Helen. The park encompasses Unicoi Lake, a 53-acre lake, offering outdoor activities for all seasons. There is a swimming beach, trout streams, wheelchair-accessible fishing docks, seasonal canoe, kayak and paddle boat rentals, seven picnic shelters with charcoal grills, three playgrounds for children, spots for birding, 7.5 miles of hiking within the park (with adjacent trails in the Chattahoochee National Forest), eight miles of mountain biking trails within the park, and a number of places to enjoy the natural environment of the lake and park. Unicoi State Park also offers lodging in several forms. Access to Anna Ruby Falls, part of the Chattahoochee National Forest, is through the park.
Helping keep Helen a quaint little town is that is off the beaten path, accessible mainly through picturesque mountain passes that lead through the mountain forest to the small hamlet. Georgia State Routes 17 and 75 are the main routes through the city, and run through the downtown area together as North Main Street. GA-17/75 lead north together 21 miles to Hiawassee. The two highways split south of the city, with GA-17 leading southeast 15 miles to Clarkesville and GA-75 leading south nine miles to Cleveland, the White County seat.
While Oktoberfest is a big draw, Helen also boasts Wine Highway Weekend in March, Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race and Festival in June and the Lighting of the Village which happens the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Christmas parade there is held the second Saturday of December.