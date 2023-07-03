Named for the red cedar trees that are once again plentiful throughout the 1,139-acre park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Lebanon offers up outdoor adventure thanks to a variety of activities and events for all ages.
Park Manager Jeff Buchanan said the park, which originally opened as Lebanon Cedar Forest Sept. 10, 1937, was built as a Workers Project Administration (WPA) park during President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal Program.
“In the 1930s and 40s, when there were folks in here doing basically sustenance farming to feed their families they were having a hard time doing that,” Buchanan said. “They found relief mostly in the cedar trees which they cut off and sold to the cedar industry which at the time was a big deal.”
“It really got down to where just for survival they were selling every bit of cedar they could,” he added.
With the Cedar trees over-logged, the Federal Government offered to purchase marginal farmland for reclamation, including what was approved by Roosevelt in September 1935 as the Lebanon Cedar Forest Project.
“The WPA workers came from the local population, and they were day workers,” Buchanan said. “They were stone masons and carpenters and folks like that. They worked to reforest the cedar trees out here, replant them and build some of the structures on the park that are still in existence today.”
The land that is now Cedars of Lebanon State Park was officially deeded from the Federal Government to the State of Tennessee Aug. 12, 1955.
Hiking is one popular activity at Cedars of Lebanon, which is located within the nearly 10,000-acre Cedars of Lebanon State Forest in Wilson County. The park features more than 10-miles of trails ranging from the easy rated 0.40-mile Limestone Sinks Trail to the more moderate 4.9-mile Hidden Springs Trail.
“We have a couple of short trails that are good family friendly trails,” Buchanan said. “The Limestone Sinks Trail goes through some sink holes and some rock formations that are common to Cedars of Lebanon and you get a lot of bang for your buck, and you don’t wear your kids out on that one.”
Buchanan said his favorite trail at Cedars of Lebanon State Park is the 1.9-mile Cedar Forest Trail. Hikers will pass through a cedar woodland mixed with oak and hickory, as well as a variety of limestone outcrops.
“You get to see a lot of rocks and sinkholes and trees and the features of the park that you don’t see from the road or the picnic area,” Buchanan said.
For those looking for a more strenuous hike, the nearly 5-mile Hidden Springs Trail might be what you are looking for. This trail takes hikers through a variety of terrain, including an oak hickory forest, cedar woodlands and glades.
“Our Hidden Springs Trail is probably the most adventures of the park,” Buchanan said. “We don’t have a lot of hills here so they are not terribly strenuous, but when you get out for five-miles you might want to think about carrying your water and the weather conditions before you start out on that.”
“It takes two or three hours to hike that one,” he added.
One of the newer trails at Cedars of Lebanon is the fully ADA-accessible Cave Creek Trail. This ¾-mile trail is fully paved with rubber pavement.
The park also features a butterfly garden and nature center, where seasonal programming is available. Other activities include a splash pad open Memorial Day through Labor Day, three children’s playgrounds and disc golf.
Those looking for an overnight stay can take advantage of the park’s 117-site campground for RVs and tent camping, as well as nine deluxe cabins and a historic cabin built by the WPA during the 1930s.
Buchanan said Cedars of Lebanon State Park is a great place for people to enjoy an afternoon with their family.
“We just offer a place for people to come in and slow down their pace some and unplug a little bit and relax for a day or an afternoon,” he said.