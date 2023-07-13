Located along the shores of Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County, Edgar Evins State Park is perhaps best known for boating and other lake activities, but this 6,300-acre state park also offers up plenty of fun on dry land as well.

Park Manager Brad Halfacre said the park located at 1630 Edgar Evins State Park Road in Silver Point, Tennessee has an interesting origin story that is a little different than most state parks in Tennessee.