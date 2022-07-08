Hill to have artwork displayed at the Frist

Incoming Tullahoma High School senior Alexis Hill recently received some exciting news, as she was informed that one of her art pieces will be hanging in the Frist Art Museum in Nashville.
Hill’s artwork was selected to be part of the Teens Take the Frist gallery that opens this Friday, June 24 until Sept. 4. This art exhibition will be shown on the Frist’s Upper-Level Education Corridor and is accessible to all ages. To be considered for the gallery, submissions needed to be from 13- to 19-year-old students who reside in Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Hickman, Macon, Marshall, Maury Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties.
According to Hill, her mother, Amanda Spain, learned about the exhibition from a social media advertisement and forwarded the information to Tullahoma High School Art Teacher Kelly Orr. From there, Hill worked on her submission before learning earlier this month that it had been accepted as part of this upcoming gallery.
“I thought it was a cool idea and figured why not? I never thought I would be selected,” Hill said. “I’m sure they had thousands of art pieces entered, so I was excited and surprised to find out mine had been chosen.”
Hill’s artwork that will be featured is titled “Plant for Peace,” inspired by the Russian attacks on Ukraine earlier this year. The portrait was created using chalk pastels.
“I wanted to show my support for Ukraine,” Hill said. “Their national flower is a sunflower, and it symbolizes peace. The vase holding the sunflowers is blue, and the rustic marks and cracks on it are meant to look like the earth and represent the land.”
As the exhibit gets ready to launch, Hill said she is excited to go and see her artwork on display. She hopes to make it out to the Frist during the opening week of the ceremony. Her art teacher added that she is thrilled that Hill’s submission was accepted and also stated that she cannot wait to visit the gallery.
“I’m ecstatic that one of our very own THS students will have their artwork be part of the exhibit at the Frist,” Orr said. “What an honor this is for Alexis. I’m proud of her initiative to seek out art exhibits on her own. I’m also thankful to the Frist for opening up this exhibition to students in Coffee County and other middle Tennessee students outside the Nashville area.”