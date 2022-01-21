Local businesswoman Karen Hillstead of Winchester has achieved the status of Mary Kay Independent Sales Director by meeting and exceeding sales and team building goals set within her Mary Kay business.
Hillstead began her Mary Kay business as an Independent Beauty Consultant in 1992 and as a direct result of her business acumen, sales and team building, she has achieved the status of Independent Sales Director. As an Independent Sales Director, she will provide education, leadership and motivation to other Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and continues to offer her customers a personalized beauty experience with the irresistible Mary Kay products. Hillstead is mentored by Independent Executive Senior Sales Director Penny Jackson of Palm Harbor, Fla.
“What’s great about having a Mary Kay business is the freedom and flexibility to work your business either in person, virtually, or a hybrid combination.” said Hillstead. “Flexibility is the single most valuable commodity in the workplace today. Mary Kay has, from the beginning, designed a workplace with flexibility and the pace of your own choosing of which I am a great example of. There has never been a greater opportunity than now for women to achieve flexibility, recognition, and sisterhood. I so enjoy the ability to reach out virtually and pamper customers and lead/mentor my team of consultants across the country. Our team looks forward to once again supporting the local community through the Adopt a Grandparent program this February.”
“Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors have demonstrated leadership amongst their peers and a commitment to their business that not only sets them apart, but deserves to be celebrated,” said Nathan Moore, President of Global Sales and Marketing. “These impressive women have exceeded goals, embody the Mary Kay spirit and inspire others to change lives. Their hard work, entrepreneurialism and determination set them apart as leaders amongst both our independent sales force and in their communities.”
In preparation for the next phase of her business, Hillstead was invited to attend Leadership, a Mary Kay conference where she will learn valuable information regarding business management, marketing strategies, sales technique and personal development.
She has also earned the use of a new Chevy Malibu as a result of her outstanding achievements in her Mary Kay business.
Hillstead took delivery of the new Chevy Malibu last month, her third Mary Kay Career Car, at Russell Barnett Chevrolet, Winchester. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a career car by meeting or exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses.
“Thanks to my amazing customers and team of consultants across eight states, I feel blessed to earn the use of a Mary Kay career car.” said Hillstead. “What an indescribable feeling to walk into the dealership and get handed a set of car keys! Thank you for supporting all of our unit’s Mary Kay small businesses.”
The Career Car Program includes the Chevy Equinox, Chevy Malibu, and the iconic and coveted pearlized pink Cadillac, a signature color to the Mary Kay Career Car program.
Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 171,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car. Currently there are more than 3,700 Mary Kay Career Cars are on the road nationwide.
Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company nearly 60 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams.