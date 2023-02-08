A few showers this evening, becoming a steady, soaking rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
The Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma will meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the home of Leslie Wurst at 502 Lake Hills Road in Tullahoma. Leslie will relate the story of her home, a bungalow/craftsman style house built by Walter Dennis Fox about 1910 overlooking Ovoca Falls.
Ovoca was a 400 acre site established by the Knights of Pythias as a Home for their widows and orphans. K of P Grand Keeper and Records of Seals Mr. Fox, of Irish descent, took the lead in establishing the Home which he named Ovoca after the river Avoca in Ireland.
The house is notable for its history and architecture and has been declared eligible for listing on The National Register of Historic Places by the Tennessee Historical Commission. The Fox-Wurst house may be reached by turning left off of Lake Hills Road onto Woodmont and parking in the driveway.