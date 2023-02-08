The Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma will meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the home of Leslie Wurst at 502 Lake Hills Road in Tullahoma. Leslie will relate the story of her home, a bungalow/craftsman style house built by Walter Dennis Fox about 1910 overlooking Ovoca Falls.

Ovoca was a 400 acre site established by the Knights of Pythias as a Home for their widows and orphans. K of P Grand Keeper and Records of Seals Mr. Fox, of Irish descent, took the lead in establishing the Home which he named Ovoca after the river Avoca in Ireland. 