The show must go on as Cat Murray is back with her 12th annual “HIStory Told by Her: A Michael Jackson Tribute” show for 2023.
Every year the funds raised go to a nonprofit/organization that helps the community. Last year, funds raised went to The Imagination Library of Coffee County. This year, the funds raised will go to United Way of Hwy 55 which serves Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. UWHWY55 allocates funds yearly to local nonprofits and stays involved with needed projects and helping individuals/families in the community who find and receive the support they need.
The show will take place at South Jackson Civic Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St., Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and will be available for purchase on Jan. 20 from any United Way of Highway 55 Board Member or at McMurr’s, located at 101 W. Ogee St. For details, call 931-461-0034 or contact United Way of Hwy 55 at 931-455-5678 to purchase tickets. Checks can be made out to Froggy Music.
Ashley Abraham, Director of UWHWY55 said she thanks Murray for choosing United Way’s mission this year.
“To make this successful we will need community support,” Abraham said. “Please come enjoy a fun night out with your family and friends while supporting a great cause. Food and beverages will be available. As Michael Jackson says, ‘In a world filled with hate, we must still dare to hope. In a world filled with anger, we must still dare to comfort. In a world filled with despair, we must still dare to dream. And in a world filled with distrust, we must still dare to believe.’”