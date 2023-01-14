UW HIStory

The show must go on as Cat Murray is back with her 12th annual “HIStory Told by Her: A Michael Jackson Tribute” show for 2023.

Every year the funds raised go to a nonprofit/organization that helps the community. Last year, funds raised went to The Imagination Library of Coffee County. This year, the funds raised will go to United Way of Hwy 55 which serves Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. UWHWY55 allocates funds yearly to local nonprofits and stays involved with needed projects and helping individuals/families in the community who find and receive the support they need.