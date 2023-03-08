UW HIStory

The 17th annual “HIStory Told by Her: A Michael Jackson Tribute” is set to rock the night away at South Jackson Performing Arts Center this Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m.

The event is an annual musical and dance tribute to Michael Jackson which features performances to Jackson’s musical catalog. The show is put on by Cat Murray, owner of printing shop McMurr’s, and she will be joined by various students who range from performing at the show recently to 10 years.

