The 17th annual “HIStory Told by Her: A Michael Jackson Tribute” is set to rock the night away at South Jackson Performing Arts Center this Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
The event is an annual musical and dance tribute to Michael Jackson which features performances to Jackson’s musical catalog. The show is put on by Cat Murray, owner of printing shop McMurr’s, and she will be joined by various students who range from performing at the show recently to 10 years.
Every year the funds raised will go to a nonprofit/organization that helps the community. Nonprofit organizations and schools who have been recipients from the show include Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School Special Needs class, Horse Play Inc., the Literacy Council, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, CASA Works Inc. and the Imagination Library of Coffee County, who was last year’s nonprofit.
“Every penny we raise goes to United Way and it helps a lot of people in our community,” Cat Murray said.
This year, the funds raised will go to the nonprofit organization United Way of Hwy 55 (UWHWY55). UWHWY55 serves Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties and allocates funds yearly to local nonprofits and stays involved with needed projects and helping individuals/families in the community who find and receive the support they need.
“We serve a lot of different missions in our community and we give funds to those missions every single year,” Director of UWHWY55 Ashley Abraham said. “I know all of those nonprofits are grateful for that and we are too.”
The show will take place at South Jackson Civic Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St., Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at $15 each and can be purchased from any United Way of Highway 55 Board Member or at McMurr’s, located at 101 W. Ogee St. For details, call 931-461-0034 or contact United Way of Hwy 55 at 931-455-5678 to purchase tickets. Checks can be made out to Froggy Music.