With a collection of historic buildings including a general store, chapel, gristmill and telephone office all showcasing what life was like in Tennessee between 1830 and 1930, Murfreesboro’s Cannonsburgh Village is an ideal destination for those looking to take a step back in time.
“All of the buildings here are original to the time period,” employee Kimberly McCall said. “We have everything from a one room schoolhouse to an outhouse.
McCall said the Cannonsburgh Village was established in 1976 as part of the United States Bicentennial celebrations. It is named after the original name of Murfreesboro, Cannonsburgh.
“There were a handful of projects selected throughout the nation to receive a grant as part of the bicentennial celebrations and as far as we know, we are the only ones still in operation,” she said. “It is an interesting piece of history. It doesn’t take you too long to get through and it is just a really neat walk back through time that gives you a different perspective than a lot of other places offer.”
Visitors to the village, located at 312 S. Front St., Murfreesboro, will first pass over a historic iron bridge that spans Town Creek before exploring the structures. The bridge is noted for being the first iron bridge ever constructed in Rutherford County. It once spanned Stewart Creek before being relocated to Cannonsburgh.
A scaled down replica of a 19th century gristmill is the first building visitors come to. The mill is a replica of the Elam’s Mill that was once located nearby on Stones River. Despite being a recreated structure, the whether-beaten wood and faded red overshot wheel gives the appearance that the mill has stood along the creek for perhaps 100 years or more.
A replica one-room schoolhouse depicting a rural education during the 1840s takes many visitors back to the days of Little House on the Prairie.
“Some of the home-schooled kids are learning about Little House on the Prairie and they get to kind of experience and see first-hand what that would have looked like,” McCall said.
When Cannonsburgh Village was built, it was not possible to locate an original 19th century schoolhouse, so one was built using antique logs from a large corncrib in Southern Rutherford County.
A 1916 telephone office pays tribute to Ada Rowland Holton, who was hired as the first regular operator for the Home Mutual Telephone Company of Rockvale, Tennessee in 1918. As a widow with a child to take care of, the telephone office became her home.
Known as Miss Ada, she worked the phone lines 24/7 for 25 years before retiring due to poor health. Visitors to the telephone office today can see some of her original home furnishings, including the restored switchboard located right next to the bed. The 1894 Singer sewing machine, one of Miss Ada’s prized possessions, was purchased by her mother in Arkansas.
McCall said Cannonsburgh Village has welcomed visitors from 18 countries and all over the United States, and she enjoys seeing how different people enjoy different aspects of the village.
“Some people who grew up on farms are really interested in our tractor shed that has some tractors out there that are 100 years old and one that was actually made by the Porsche company,” she said.” Just getting to see what different people take away is the really fun part.”
Visitors to Cannonsburgh Village can also see the World’s Largest Cedar Bucket, originally built in 1887 by the Tennessee Red Cedar Woodenworks Company, a manufacturer of red cedar buckets in Murfreesboro. The bucket was displayed during the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 and at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in 1904. After the bucket factory caught fire in 1950, the cedar bucket was purchased by a local grocer and displayed until about 1965, when the bucket was auctioned off to an amusement park in Georgia.
While the original bucket, which came in at 6 ft. high and weighing 1, 556 gallons made its way back home to Murfreesboro in 1976, it was partially destroyed by arson in 2005. The bucket was rebuilt in 2011 utilizing the original hardware, handle and rings. The rebuilt bucket is 70 ¼ inches tall, weighs 1,580 pounds and has a capacity of 1,573 gallons.
McCall said it is important for places like Cannonsburgh Village to exist because they help connect people to our past.
“There is a big difference between learning about history and actually being able to see it and be a little more hands on, and get a grasp of walking into a building and going, there is no bathroom, there is no air conditioning, this is a lot different from out day to day life.”
Cannonsburgh Village is open seasonally April 1 until Oct. 31. For more information, call 615-890-0355.