With a collection of historic buildings including a general store, chapel, gristmill and telephone office all showcasing what life was like in Tennessee between 1830 and 1930, Murfreesboro’s Cannonsburgh Village is an ideal destination for those looking to take a step back in time.

“All of the buildings here are original to the time period,” employee Kimberly McCall said. “We have everything from a one room schoolhouse to an outhouse.