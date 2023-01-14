Towing Museum photo 01

A replica of the first tow truck, a 1913 Cadillac built by Ernest Holmes Sr. is on display at the International Towing Museum and Hall of Fame, 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga. 

Today, tow trucks are a welcome site to stranded motorists across the globe, but lengthy history of the towing industry traces its roots back to the very first tow truck, built in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1916. The International Towing Museum and Hall of Fame in Chattanooga works to preserve the history of the towing industry while also raising awareness for tow truck operator safety.

With two floors of displays, the museum located at 3315 Broad St. in Chattanooga features a collection of historic tow trucks, ranging in age from a replica of the first tow truck, a 1913 Cadillac with Holmes 680 to a 2002 International tow truck.

A 1943 Diamond T 969-A with Holmes W-45 wrecker that was used as part of the Red Ball Express supply line in Normandy during World War II and later returned to the United States and restored is currently on display at the International Towing Museum and Hall of Fame in Chattanooga. 
Visitors to the International Towing Hall of Fame and Museum in Chattanooga can see the “World’s fastest Tow Truck.”