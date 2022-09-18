National Public Lands Day Old Stone Fort

Big Falls at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is one of three waterfalls located along hiking trails at the park located at 732 Stone Fort Drive, Manchester.

Built during the Middle Woodland Period between 1,500 and 2,000 years ago, Old Stone Fort was used by Native Americans for roughly 500 years before abandoning the ceremonial site. Acquired by the State of Tennessee in 1966, the 400-acre site is now known as Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park.

Located about two-miles from Manchester town square at 732 Stone Fort Drive, the day-use park offers up an outdoors experience in a historical setting.

Old Stone Fort Sign
Old Stone Fort bridge