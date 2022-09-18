Built during the Middle Woodland Period between 1,500 and 2,000 years ago, Old Stone Fort was used by Native Americans for roughly 500 years before abandoning the ceremonial site. Acquired by the State of Tennessee in 1966, the 400-acre site is now known as Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park.
Located about two-miles from Manchester town square at 732 Stone Fort Drive, the day-use park offers up an outdoors experience in a historical setting.
“All of that history and ancient history is what we try to preserve here, as well as the ecology of the river,” Ranger Eric Collins said.
Hiking is one of the most popular activities in the park, with trails ranging from the easy rated 0.30-mile Forks of the River Trail to the moderate to strenuous 1.25-mile Backbone Trail.
Collins said the 1.40-mile Enclosure Trail is a favorite for visitors, in part because it passes by three waterfalls known as Step Falls, Blue Hole Falls and Big Falls. The Enclosure Trail also features the remains of a 19th century paper mill.
“We have quite a few foundations and artifacts from the historic paper mills from the 1800s to the 1900s located along the Big Duck River,” Collins said. “They used the water to power paper production, saw mills, gun powder production…different sort of mills were all along the river.”
As part of the Highland Rim, the topography features rocky soil, higher elevations and many cliffs before descending back down to the lower elevations of the Central Basin.
While the Backbone Trail, also known as the Little Duck River Loop Trail, requires a little more fortitude to complete than some of the easier hikes at the park, it offers up an interesting experience for hikers. The ridge that hikers traverse separates the old abandoned channel of the Little Duck River from its current channel.
“It is literally just a cliff that juts out and it is straight up and down, it is the highest point in the park,” Collins said. “It is really pretty, it is just a little more strenuous and on one side there has been some wash outs from the river, so it is a little harder to get up that way but it is a really pretty view once you get up there.”
Other activities at Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park include fishing and bird watching, and camping.
“I Just saw some barred owls yesterday, there were three of them just in those trees out there late in the evening,” Collins said. “You never know what is going to happen.”
“We have got tons of deer, sometimes you will see foxes, sometimes you will see river otters, beavers, all kinds of different fish,” he said. “The Duck River is known for its biodiversity, so we have got over 90 species of muscles and something like 150 species of fish.”
Collins said the fact that the ancient mounds, known as a hilltop enclosure, even exists at all in the south makes the park a pretty unique archeological site.
“It is a really unique site for Tennessee and the south,” Collins said. “You do find a lot of hilltop enclosures up north…but not really in the south.”
While the site was built on for a period of 400-500 years, it never served as a permanent residence for the areas early Native American inhabitants, but rather was used for special occasions.
“These mounds align with the summer solstice, so maybe they gathered here annually to have celebrations or meet with family,” Collins said.
An on-site museum open during regular park hours offers up a more detailed history of the Middle Woodland Period and the Native Americans who would have utilized the mounds with photographs, displays of prehistoric Native American replicas and dioramas.
Collins said there is always something fun for all ages at Old Stone Fort, and he encourages visitors to see what upcoming events the park will be hosting.
“We have different opportunities to come and enjoy the park and maybe spend time with a ranger,” he said. “We will let you in on some of the secrets of the park.”