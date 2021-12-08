The game is afoot this holiday season as the play “Holmes for the Holidays (The Game’s Afoot)” takes the stage at South Jackson Civic Center this weekend.
The South Jackson Performing Arts Center and Community Playhouse Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s “Holmes for the Holidays (The Game’s Afoot)” starting this Thursday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the civic center at 404 S. Jackson St. The starting times for the shows Thursday through Saturday are 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. matinee showings for the Sunday show.
Tickets are $15 and $12 in advance and $17 and $14 at the door. For advanced tickets call the SJCC box office Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The play tells the story of Broadway actor William Gillete as he invited his cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of festivities. Yet, the festivities turn dangerous as one of the guests is found stabbed to death. It’s up to Gillete, who happens to think he is Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears in this whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.
The main cast features Mark Thomasson was William Gillette (Sherlock), Audrey Yates as Martha Gillette, Tyler Plumley as Felix Geisel (Moriarty), Leah Swarts as Madge Geisel (Marian), David Laughlin as Simon Bright (Zerlinsky), Olivia Beavers as Aggie Wheeler (Alice), Danny Carpenter as Inspector Goring (Radio Announcer) and Sarah Clarneau as Daria Chase (Voice of Dog).
Emily Seal will serve as director with Connie Dodson as assistant director and Jeanna Wing as stage manager.
For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.