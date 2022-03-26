To kick off its silver anniversary, HorsePlay Inc. has announced its annual luncheon will take place on Friday, April 8.
The luncheon will be held once again at Grace Baptist Church, located at 1901 Ovoca Road, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Like the previous year it will be curbside pick-up or delivery, if five or more meals, due to COVID-19 precautions, according to board member Marcia Cowan.
The cost will be $10 per meal for turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and a homemade dessert. To place an order, call 931-455-5189 and drop off checks and orders at TOP Rehab located at 2110 N. Jackson St.
HorsePlay Inc. is a nonprofit organization at 815 Westside Dr. that provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges in Coffee, Bedford, Franklin, and Moore Counties. The organization’s goal is to help students build muscle strength and coordination, develop relationships with horses and people and to have fun along the way.
Cowan, who was part of the group who founded HorsePlay Inc., said HorsePlay is celebrating its 25-year anniversary of continuous operation, with thanks to the generous support and contributions made from the surrounding communities. The staff consist of volunteers, medical staff, horse enthusiast and instructors are trained by and follow the guidelines of Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International.
“We had really big dreams in 1996 when we got together to start Horse Play, but the reality of what has grown out of that is far beyond what we ever thought we could achieve,” Cowan told The News.
The program started in 1997 with four borrowed horses at a borrowed facility and in the first year serve five children. As of today, there are eight horses and HorsePlay serves approximately 60 children per year with its own land, indoor arena, a sensory trail. Over the years, the facility has added handicapped bathrooms and a paved parking area with future expansion projects including building an outdoor riding area, expanding the indoor arena and paved areas and building more run-ins for the horses.
Cowan said to achieve those goals HorsePlay offers sponsorships and donation opportunities and rely on the volunteers who help with everything at HorsePlay.
“We rely on our volunteers to help us with all aspects of the program, including working with the students, helping to care for and train the horses, promoting community awareness, and fundraising activities,” Cowan said. “There is something for everyone.”
For more information, contact Program Director Hollie Holder at 931-307-0774 or Cowan at 931-580-8149.