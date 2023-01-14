HorsePlay donation

The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club presents HorsePlay Inc. with a $1,000 check. From left are property owner Rodney Holder, HorsePlay President Ken Mackay and Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club member Mike Winton.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Local nonprofit HorsePlay Inc. recently received a generous donation from the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club.

The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club welcomed HorsePlay Inc., President Ken Mackay and Property Manager Rodney Holder as special guests for their Jan. 4 lunch meeting to present them a donation of $1,000.