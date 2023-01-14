The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club presents HorsePlay Inc. with a $1,000 check. From left are property owner Rodney Holder, HorsePlay President Ken Mackay and Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club member Mike Winton.
Local nonprofit HorsePlay Inc. recently received a generous donation from the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club.
The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club welcomed HorsePlay Inc., President Ken Mackay and Property Manager Rodney Holder as special guests for their Jan. 4 lunch meeting to present them a donation of $1,000.
HorsePlay Inc. is a nonprofit organization at 815 Westside Dr. that provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges. The organization’s goal is to help students build muscle strength and coordination, develop relationships with horses and people and to have fun along the way. The program is operated and certified under the guidelines of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH International).
Both Holder and Mackay talked to club members and answered questions they had about HorsePlay. Mackay told club members that the money they were donating helps HorsePlay with feeding horses, take care of the property and all the other necessities needed for HorsePlay. He said when the parents come in with their children they do not play anything, and noted the parents stick around during the session as their children get on the horses.
“When they get on top of that horse and this smiling comes out, that’s my payoff,” Mackay said. “Every little problem that I had all day long means nothing, these make my day.”
Mackay also talked to the club about other ways that they can help HorsePlay, ranging from donations to volunteering.
“We’re going to focus on two things this year: raising money and volunteers,” Mackay said.
Mackay thanked the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club for the years they have donated to the nonprofit organization, as there is a lot happening at HorsePlay.
“Thank you for your support, and without the Lions Club and your support it wouldn’t happen so thank you,” he said.
During the meeting, club members asked questions about HorsePlay in general and volunteering. Mackay said there were no sessions at the time because there are not enough volunteers, and he would like to be able to get closer to having sessions all year around.
Holder told the club that participating with HorsePlay Inc. is therapy for everyone involved, as the volunteers are also working with the horses and watching the children participating and enjoying the sessions is inspirational.
“To see what these children get from these horses is just incredible,” Holder said. “[I] can’t really put a finger on it, it’s just truly remarkable.”
Mackay encouraged the Downtown Lions to come out to HorsePlay for a meeting to see them during sessions and see what the donation is doing. Per Mackay, sessions will start up later in March.
For more information about volunteering or about HorsePlay, 931-307-0774, go to horseplayinc.org or visit HorsePlay’s Facebook page.