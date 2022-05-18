The Hands-On Science Center kicked off its month-long series “Dino Days” events this past Sunday with the full day event “Here Comes the Dinos!”
Part of the “Here Comes the Dinos!” event was the ribbon cutting of the themed area exhibit “Dino Chompers” where attendees can step inside and learn about various dinosaurs and their teeth. Some of the teeth on display include raptors, Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, Pterosaur, Spinosaurus and so on.
According to HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon, the “Dino Chompers” exhibit was the fifth ribbon cutting event for the science center and it was only just the start for the “Dino Days” series of events.
“This is just the beginning of ‘Dino Days’ which lasts until June 1,” he said. “Dino Days is exciting times leading to exciting stuff.”
The next “Dino Days” event will be the “Dinosaur Costume Contest” on Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. The contest will have four categories with great prizes. The categories will be for babies, children between the ages of 2 through 16 years old, adults and groups. Entry into the contest is free with regular paid admission ($6.75 or free for members) and free shows as well as fundraising games, concessions and a bounce house.
Following the costume contest will be the “Get Grrrready to Race!” - The dinosaur tricycle race event on Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m. There will be categories for toddlers (big enough to hold themselves up and peddle to 4 years old), ages 5-8, 9-13 and even adults can race on fun inflatable, bouncy dinos. Entry into the races is free with regular paid admission.
The final “Dino Days” event will be “Dino Tots Day” on Wednesday, June 1, where the science center will have a ribbon cutting of its "Dino Tots" themed toddler area. The all-day event with be free and have shows, crafts, games, concessions, dino-themed yoga for kids by Silly Kids Yoga and more fun activities for all ages.
Along with the series of events, HOSC will be hosting dinosaur themed virtual classrooms for the month of May live on its Facebook page.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.