Despite postponing a day due to snowfall, the Hands-On Science Center held its first free event and unveiled its new outdoor classroom.
The “National Plant a Flower Day” event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12, however out of precaution of snowfall the event was pushed back a day according to HOSC officials.
Despite the change of day, attendees gathered around as HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon cut the ribbon to the new outdoor classroom, the biggest expansion for the science center in nearly two decades.
“This is an area that, since I got here four years ago, I have been working really hard trying to renovate and hopefully you guys enjoy it,” Amidon said. “This has been in the works for a long, long time.”
Even with remnants of snow on the ground, the outdoor classroom’s floor is covered with wood mulch and has a mini-playground, benches and tables for children to play in and to participate in activities. The standout of the classroom is the mural that covers it from corner to corner, which was funded by through the Tennessee Arts Council grant and was painted by artist Sarah Bradford.
According to Amidon, the mural features over 50 different Tennessee native plants and animals. As part of the activities for the day, Amidon challenged everyone to participate in a scavenger hunt and be the first to find all the plants and animals on the mural. Other activities available to patrons included planting/potting flowers, arts and crafts and concession games.
With the completion of the outdoor classroom, Amidon said HOSC will be moving on to its next set of projects, as the classroom was just phase one of many additional phases to come.
“We are going to take a few days off, and immediately start some new ones,” he said. “[I’m] super, super excited to have that first phase done. We actually added about 10% exhibit space so people can spend more time here.”
Some of the future projects included renovating some of the indoor classrooms into themed rooms. He said there will be ribbon cuttings for the new Space Classroom in May, and the jungle classroom in June, both of which are sponsored by the Tullahoma Noon Rotary.
Some of the other upcoming events include the two-day “Egg-cellent Engineering Camp,” where the camps will focus on simple engineering with a mega egg drop competition between the teams. There will be three different weeks, depending on the school system’s spring break, where children can participate in the camp. The cost of the camp is $50 or $45 for members and siblings. Each camp will have competitions on the Saturdays after the camps at 11 a.m., where the top teams for each week will compete on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.
Starting on May 15 and through June 1, HOSC will Dino Days starting from May 15 to June 1, which will feature a rotating dinosaur exhibit. Then in July HOSC will have an event for World UFO Day, featuring discussions on the science behind UFO sightings and a costume contest.
Amidon said he encourages everyone to follow HOSC on all of their social media pages to keep up with all updates on events and activities at the science center.
“The biggest thing to do is follow us on all social media,” Amidon said. “This is the third of at least nine, if not more, ribbon cuttings of new exhibits and third of at least 12, if not more, free events going to happen this year so lots and lots of cool stuff.”