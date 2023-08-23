The Hands-On Science Center celebrated its birthday this past week with its annual Birthday Bash, which included the official opening of its newest exhibit, the “a-MAZE-ing Science” maze.

The event was originally scheduled for Sat, Aug. 12, however due to weather concerns the event was pushed back to a week later. Though the date may have changed, it didn’t change the celebration of the science center signing its charter 33 years ago.

Recommended for you