The Hands-On Science Center celebrated its birthday this past week with its annual Birthday Bash, which included the official opening of its newest exhibit, the “a-MAZE-ing Science” maze.
The event was originally scheduled for Sat, Aug. 12, however due to weather concerns the event was pushed back to a week later. Though the date may have changed, it didn’t change the celebration of the science center signing its charter 33 years ago.
The main attraction for the birthday bash was the ribbon cutting for the “a-MAZE-ing Science” exhibit. The outdoor exhibit was first announced back in November 2022 when David W. Saylers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), visited the science center to present Sean Amidon Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) executive director, a grant of $78,723. The grant was about tire recycling and reusing rubber so the new exhibit is a maze that will use crumb rubber, crushed up tires, and build a maze with lumber made by recycled tires.
“This has been something we have been working on for a long time now,” Amidon said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Almost all of this is made out of recycled tires.”
Amidon stated that about 200,000 pounds of recycled tires was used to create both the new exhibit and the new expanded parking out just behind the science center. He added that the parking area still needs renovations and they are working on a plan to make it better. Other additions to the HOSC were some picnic tables and benches, which are made up of 50% recycled tires and 50% recycled plastic.
“We are so, so happy and honored to be able to execute this grant from the department of environment and conservation,” Amidon said.
On hand for the ribbon cutting was TDEC Environmental Program Manager Chris Pianta, who said the department received $1.2 million, from fees that is added on the sale of a new vehicle in the state, for its Tire and Environmental Act program.
“We use those funds to try to come up with beneficial reuse for the scrap tires in Tennessee as we generate roughly six million scrap tires every year in the state, so we are always looking for different beneficial reuses for those tires instead of disposing of in landfills,” Pianta said.
Pianta said the science center’s proposal for the new exhibit was a great opportunity to reuse the tires, and the department was very impressed with their application. He added that he was impressed to see the final product of both the maze and expanded parking lot.
“I’ve been very impressed with what (HOSC) was able to do with the funding,” he said.
Prior to the event, HOSC hosted the "a-MAZE-ing Science" preview event Saturday, July 29, to give sneak preview of the maze, and presented cash prizes to those who took competed in the “Challenge the Maze Race.”
The event also featured various free science shows, crafts, family competitions, fundraising games, food, bounce houses and more. There was also free giveaways to the first 100 children and guests.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit HOSC’s Facebook page, its website at hosc.org, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.