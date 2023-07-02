HOSC Trivia.JPG
Kyle Murphy photo

The question of “are you smarter than a science camper?” was decided this past week as the Hands-On Science Center hosted its first trivia invitational.

According to HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon, the “Are You Smarter Than a Science Camper Trivia Invitational” was opened to the top supporters of the science center, who purchased a table and competed against other teams, including a team consisting of children attending the HOSC summer camp. The tables consisted of six teams of up to eight players of the science center’s sponsors and one team of the science campers ranging of age five to 11. The six teams were Team Jacobs, Team Copeland and Bell, Team Women in Defense TN Valley Chapter, Team Lowes Tullahoma, the Shed Heads, who were sponsored by Woodard’s Diamond and Design, and Team CFC Recycling.

