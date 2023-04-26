HHRF ribbon cutting
Caitlin Able photo

Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation (HHRF) cut the ribbon on their location at Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, welcoming members of the community to seek aid and provide support to their neighbors.

HHRF is an 501(c)(3) non-profit charity organization established in 2001 for the sole purpose of meeting unmet needs of terminally ill patients to help reduce stress and improve their quality of life during their final days. HHRF is the only hospice charity that assists hospice patients in Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Lincoln, Moore and Warren Counties.

