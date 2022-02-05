In 2014, Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital, then Harton Regional Medical Center, began a partnership with the Coffee County Imagination Library (now the Imagination Library of Coffee County), the Tennessee Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation (now the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation), and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation. With the partnership, the Women’s Center at Harton became the first in Tennessee to provide the Imagination Library book, “The Little Engine That Could,” to all newborns. In addition to the hospital providing and sharing the cost of the first book, the staff in the Women’s Center at Harton would offer the enrollment application for the program to the parents of the newborns. If completed, the applications were held for regular pick up by a representative from the Coffee County Imagination Library for submission.
When the five-year partnership celebration took place in 2019, Harton was recognized as being the driving force for the number of enrollees for Coffee, Bedford, Moore, and Franklin counties having almost doubled.
Recently representatives from the hospital, the Imagination Library of Coffee County, and the Governor’s office met to ensure the support of Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital continued even with the unique challenges brought by the pandemic.
“We are pleased to play a role in promoting literacy by providing newborns parents with their first book,” stated Eric Hartley, RN, VTHH Women’s Center Director. “When parents, especially first-time parents, see the quality of the books their newborn will receive through the age of five, they are eager to complete the application for enrollment.”
The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s mission is to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee. This effort has expanded and includes many resources including programs for the K-12 age group. To learn more about the resources available or if you have a child who has not been enrolled who you wish to enroll in the Imagination Library program, visit GovernorsFoundation.org.