HorsePlay VTHH donation

Rich Ellis, president of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, presents a sponsorship check to be used for Merlin, a therapy horse at HorsePlay Inc. Board members, from left, are Philip Bailey, Marcia Cowan, John Walters, Kirsten Lambert, Ken MacKay and Dr. Richard Cowan. HorsePlay Inc. is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization providing recreational horseback-riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges in Coffee and surrounding counties. 

 Photo provided

HorsePlay Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides recreational horseback-riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges, recently received a sponsorship check for $2,000 from Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

The check will support the extremely valuable service provided by staff and volunteers. HorsePlay’s goal is to improve the quality of life for children in Franklin, Coffee and surrounding counties.