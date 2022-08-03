Rich Ellis, president of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, presents a sponsorship check to be used for Merlin, a therapy horse at HorsePlay Inc. Board members, from left, are Philip Bailey, Marcia Cowan, John Walters, Kirsten Lambert, Ken MacKay and Dr. Richard Cowan. HorsePlay Inc. is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization providing recreational horseback-riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges in Coffee and surrounding counties.
HorsePlay Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides recreational horseback-riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges, recently received a sponsorship check for $2,000 from Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
The check will support the extremely valuable service provided by staff and volunteers. HorsePlay’s goal is to improve the quality of life for children in Franklin, Coffee and surrounding counties.
Their program is operated and certified under the guidelines of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International and is made up completely of volunteers.
Having several fundraisers throughout the year, volunteers are constantly working on improvements to enhance safety and enjoyment of the children and families who utilize the facility. For 2022, Vanderbilt Tullahoma–Harton Hospital is sponsoring to feed and vet Merlin, a 16-hand therapy quarter horse.
In addition to providing riding opportunities, HorsePlay Inc., located at 815 Westside Dr. in Tullahoma, offers birthday-party opportunities. For more information about sponsorships, volunteering, getting involved, etc., visit the organization’s Facebook page or website at Facebook.com/horseplayinc or horseplayinc.org.