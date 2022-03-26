The new, family-owned business House of Vacuums held its grand opening this past week just in time for spring cleaning.
House of Vacuums, located at 313 N. Jackson St., Suite 3, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner Trent Poteat thanked those in attendance for stopping by, informing them that House of Vacuums is more than just a vacuum store, as they, along with vacuums and necessary parts, also sell central vacuum systems and HEPA air purifiers.
“We do a little bit of everything,” he said. “We want to be more than a vacuum store; we want to be a whole home service for any of your cleaning needs.”
Poteat said his love for vacuums started when he was a small child, illustrated by a photo featuring him as a child playing with his mother’s Aerus Electrolux vacuum on display in the showroom. He began his career in the vacuum business full time in 2014. At House of Vacuums, customers will find some of the top brands of vacuums, including Aerus Electrolux, SEBO, Miele, Dyson, Rainbow and more. Poteat said it was important to have a good vacuum cleaner and wanted to help others know there are better options available to them. He added everything House of Vacuums carries has at least a 10-year warranty, which he called an “investment versus a purchase,” and any product sold at House of Vacuums can be brought in for service and repairs.
“I just believe the vacuum is essential to home cleaning and there’s nothing like having a good vacuum.”
Looking towards the future, Poteat said the store will be adding a janitorial line, as he’s had a few clients who have requested it as it’ll be easier to buy locally than going online. He is also looking forward to hiring more people to work in areas like central vacuum systems and air purification so they can provide more products to Tullahoma and the surrounding areas.
“We’re looking forward to hiring some more people, getting ourselves out there and getting more involved in the community,” Poteat said.
House of Vacuums business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Poteat encourages customers to follow the store on their social media pages where they will post monthly specials, new arrivals and informational videos on their products. For more, call House of Vacuums at 931-434-7180.