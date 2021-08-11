Local businesses and residents recently hosted lemonade stands to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit organization Isaiah 117 House. Isaiah 117 House provides emotional and physical support to children who have been removed from their homes and are awaiting foster care placement. When a community has an Isaiah 117 House, it changes the way foster care begins. Instead of being taken to a DCS office to sit in a cubicle with their case worker, children are taken to a beautiful white house and welcomed by smiling faces and loving volunteers. Children who feel dejected and scared, maybe even unloved or rejected are given the message that they have done nothing wrong, they are not alone, and they are loved.
Local supporters hosted 10 lemonade stands and raised $6,290.39. All of the money raised went directly to support the Isaiah 117 House that is under construction in Monteagle that will serve the children in Coffee, Franklin, and Grundy Counties. The stand that raised the most money this year, was hosted by the ladies at Citizens Tri-County Bank in Tullahoma. They raised $1,600, which earned them the inaugural Grand Champion Lemonade Stand Trophy.
Susan Johnson, Program Coordinator for the Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County Isaiah 117 House expressed gratitude to all the business and community members that supported this fundraiser, specifically the Mountain Goat Market, House of Blessings, First United Methodist Church in Winchester, Water’s Edge Chocolates, Citizens Tri-County Bank in Tullahoma, and Tractor Supply in Tullahoma.