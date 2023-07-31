Corn

Alex Rhea displays a truckload of sweet corn he and his brother Grant harvested from their family farm. They have already sold 1,800 dozen at farmers’ markets and stands around the county. 

 Duane Sherrill photo

The Rhea brothers are cashing in on a popular cash crop this summer as the fruits of their labor are paying dividends with tall stalks of sweet corn they are harvesting by the pickup truck load.

“It’s very popular,” Alex Rhea said as he and his brother Grant were selling their truck load at the Food Fair outside Trinity Lutheran Church Wednesday. “In the past two weeks we have sold 1,800 dozen.”

