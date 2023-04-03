Last Thursday, hundreds gathered as the ribbon was cut marking the official opening of Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery. The Guinness Book of World Records officiated the 1/10 mile long bar as the certified longest bar in the world, beating the existing record by over 100 feet. Nearest Green Co-founder and CEO Fawn Weaver shared that not only did the prior record stand for 25 years, the way the bar is built, there is room to add on should the record ever be broken by another establishment. The ‘Humble Baron’ himself, Keith Weaver, shared that their goal wasn’t just to have the longest bar in the world, but the coolest bar in the world. Their goal to provide a best-in-class dining and beverage experience has enlisted the help of world-class chefs, mixologists, and management, creating a high-end but approachable experience for Humble Baron’s guests.
In addition to the 525 foot-long bar top, the space boasts a technologically advanced double-sided stage that will host diverse range of acts. Opening weekend alone had a full spectrum including country, DJ’s, AND gospel. While the large but intimate indoor space can host 500+, the outdoor stage can support 15,000 people!
Humble Baron is now open Friday 5- 11 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information and full bar and dining menus, check out www.humblebaron.com.