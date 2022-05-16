Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski is among the three competitors who will compete in the finale of “American Idol’s” 20th season on May 22.
The reality TV competition’s top five performed Sunday with two performers being ousted from the show to narrow the field down to three. Joining Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, in the final three are Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson.
As part of the festivities leading up to the finale, HunterGirl will return to her hometown of Winchester on Tuesday, May 17, with multiple events planned for her homecoming.
The day will start with an arrival ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Oldham Theatre in Downtown Winchester. State and local officials will welcome HunterGirl back home for the day and make presentations with the public encouraged to attend.
The next event for the homecoming will be a HunterGirl-themed costume contest in front of the Oldham Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in entering the contest should arrive by 3:15 p.m. to register for free.
A parade honoring HunterGirl is scheduled for 4 p.m. The parade entries will congregate at 668 South College Street and travel to the Winchester Square.
To participate in the parade, email Kim Nuckolls at nuckollsk1@gmail.com.
The homecoming will conclude with a concert from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Twin Creeks Resort and Marina, 77 Dry Creek Lane, Winchester on the shore of Tims Ford Lake. The concert will feature performances from local talent and HunterGirl herself.
The first round of performances on Sunday’s live broadcast featured each competitor performing a song in the catalogue of the mentor for the week, “American Idol” alumnae Carrie Underwood.
HunterGirl kicked off the show with her rendition of “Undo It” as she earned high praises from the show’s judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
“There is nothing better than owning the stage,” Richie said. “It was spectacular. Congratulations.”
Perry said that it was the best performance that HunterGirl has put together so far on the show.
“You sound like just as much of a star standing still as you do moving around, but when you move around, you engage us,” she said. “You are a superstar.”
Bryan concluded the judges’ comments by saying that sitting down with Underwood was clearly a positive experience for HunterGirl.
“Way to get inspired by Carrie Underwood,” he said. “It was amazing.”
HunterGirl returned to the state later in the night for a performance of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”
Richie called the performance amazing before later adding, “You’ve got the rest of your life to enjoy your career.”
Perry followed up by saying, “Two things, I’ve got a girl crush. Secondly, my nieces are at the show and they came up to me and said they are voting for you.”
Bryan said that HunterGirl is “flipping into star mode, and it looks good on you.”
At the end of the show Sunday, HunterGirl, Marlene and Thompson received the nods to the next round based on America’s votes. Eliminated from the competition were Nicolina Bozzo and Fritz Hager.
The show’s season finale will air on May 22 on ABC with the three-hour special beginning at 7 p.m.