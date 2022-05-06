Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski continued to advance in “American Idol” as she moved into the show’s Top 7 Sunday.
Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, 23, took to the stage last Sunday in a live performance on American Idol’s Disney Night filmed at Disneyland in California. All the contestants performed popular songs from various Disney films.
HunterGirl sang a show-stopping number titled “I See the Light” from “Tangled” before being announced as one of the contestants remaining on the show later in the night with the field getting narrowed from 10 singers down to 7.
A grateful HunterGirl posted to her fans on Facebook Monday saying, “I am in the Top 7! Oh my gosh! I can’t believe it. Thank you so much for supporting me! I am so grateful. I love y’all so much.”
American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan continued to have high praise for HunterGirl.
Perry deemed HunterGirl’s Sunday performance “a Cinderella moment.”
Ritchie said that HunterGirl has effectively graduated from the show with the amount of growth she’s exhibited as a performer.
Bryan said that the performance showed how dynamic HunterGirl can be as a singer.
HunterGirl commented that the song she sang is from her little sister’s favorite Disney movie.
Prior to the show, HunterGirl had an opportunity to sit down with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Derek Hough to get a few pointers. Hough said that her stage presence blew him away.
“The one thing that caught me by surprise a little bit was the unwavering eye contact throughout the whole song,” Hough told HunterGirl during rehearsals. “It shows a confidence there, it shows a certainty and it’s really, really powerful. Really beautiful.”
Making the cut at the end of the show were HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo and Christian Guardino. All 7 will advance to perform on May 8.
Eliminated from the show were Lady K (Kezia Istonia), Emeryson Flora and Mike Parker.
On May 8, the top 7 will perform and narrow the field down to 5. Then on May 15, the top five will perform to narrow it down to the top 3.
The season finale is May 22 when the top three stars perform and a winner will be announced. The winner will receive a cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.