Just five competitors remain on the 20th season of “American Idol” with Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski among the remaining field.
Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, age 23, took to the stage Sunday for two songs during a live broadcast of the reality TV competition with the top seven performing.
The first song for each competitor was a popular song on the social media app TikTok while the second song was to be dedicated to their mother or a mother figure in honor of Mother’s Day.
Music producer will.i.am served as mentor to the contestants.
HunterGirl first performed, “you broke me first” by Tate McRae.
American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan provided positive feedback once again for HunterGirl.
Perry told HunterGirl: “You are such a natural onstage. You don’t even need the fringe, but it is twice as nice. You are becoming the artist you dreamed of.”
HunterGirl’s second song of the night was “Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina. Prior to the performance, a clip played of HunterGirl emotionally discussing her song choice with her mom on the beach.
“I wanted to dedicate that song to you because I’ve always wanted to be like you when I grow up,” HunterGirl tearfully said in the prerecorded clip. “You work so hard for me to be able to live my dream.”
Perry told HunterGirl after that performance that she still deserves the platinum ticket and has a platinum heart to go along with it.
Bryan said that the scene on the beach was a wonderful moment before adding that she did a great job with the song.
“I’m still trying to process what you said to your mother on the beach. It was beautiful. You need to go back and write a couple of songs based on that moment,” he said. “Great song choice and performance.”
Richie added that the performance was fabulous and got himself and the audience crying due to the emotions involved.
Joining HunterGirl in the top five, based on America’s votes, are Noah Thompson, Nicolina Bozzo, Leah Marlene and Fritz Hager. Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino were eliminated from the competition on Sunday.
HunterGirl is thrilled to move on up in the contest, posting on her Facebook page on Monday, “I can’t believe I am in the top 5! Thank you guys so much…so many happy tears. I love y’all!”
On May 15, voters will eliminate two additional contestants, leaving the top three to perform during the season finale on May 22 when a winner will be announced. The “American Idol” winner will receive a cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.
About HunterGirl
Hunter first auditioned in February for “American Idol” during the premiere episode of the show’s historic 20th season.
HunterGirl began performing in her grandfather’s church at age 3 and started writing songs at age 9. From age 14, she has performed in various festivals in Franklin County as well as statewide and all over the U.S. She won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown for the state of Tennessee at age 15.
After graduating high school, HunterGirl moved to Nashville and immediately started playing her signature Ovation guitar at gigs in downtown venues such as Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Crazy Town, Luke Bryan’s, FGL and HonkyTonk Central, while also earning her college degree in record time (and during a pandemic) at Middle Tennessee State University’s Music Business School at age 22.
Also while in college, HunterGirl won several songwriting contests including the prestigious Nashville Songwriter Association International two years in a row and has opened for notable performers including Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels and Sara Evans.
HunterGirl has worked with many veteran organizations such as Operation Song, the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veteran Center, Freedom Sings USA and Soldier’s Child. She works with these music-therapy organizations to help transform veterans’ stories into songs.
She can be found on all social media platforms under the name “HunterGirlMusic.”