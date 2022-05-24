After a memorable hometown reception last week, Franklin County native Hunter “HunterGirl” Wolkonowski concluded her yearlong journey on “American Idol” Sunday by finishing as the runner-up in the reality TV competition’s 20th season.
The final results were announced at the end of the show’s three-hour finale with Noah Thompson of Louisa, Kentucky, being named the winner based on America's votes.
HunterGirl smiled after the announcement was made and hugged Thompson, saying in his ear, “I’m so proud of you.” A final performance by Thompson followed with the “Idol” contestants in attendance, including HunterGirl, embracing Thompson to close out the night.
Three contestants remained alive in the competition to start the night with HunterGirl, Thompson and Leah Marlene each singing multiple times.
The show began with each contestant performing songs by Bruce Springsteen with HunterGirl taking to the stage with her rendition of “Dancing in the Dark.”
The comments from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie started with Perry saying that HunterGirl was clearly having fun.
“You’re playing with everyone and me. You’re comfortable. This is your stage,” Perry said. “I don’t think you’re a star. I think you’re a supernova.”
Bryan followed that up by mentioning his trip to Winchester to witness some of HunterGirl’s homecoming from Tuesday in-person.
“Nobody wanted to talk about meeting me. They wanted to talk about meeting you,” he said. “It was good being around your stomping grounds. Everybody down there is pulling for you. Congrats on how far you’ve made it.”
Richie concluded the initial round of comments by saying that HunterGirl owned the stage before adding, “You now are responsible for your career, and my dear, you have a career.”
HunterGirl’s second performance of the night saw her performing one of her original songs, “Red Bird.” Prior to the performance, a video recapping her return trip to Winchester earlier in the week aired.
An emotional Bryan said that the song was beautiful.
“That’s how you write one. You take an experience in your life and you turn it into a song,” he said. “Those are the ones that stick. Those are the ones that mean the most.”
Richie referred to HunterGirl’s work with veteran-focused music-therapy organizations such as Freedom Sings USA, which was highlighted in the homecoming video.
“They told the truth about you. You listen to them, and you’ve meant a lot to their survival and coming back,” he said. “Your heart is in the right place. May you thrive as long as possible.”
Perry continued the conversation by talking about the power of music as a source of therapy.
“I think music is a lot of people’s therapy. Sometimes it’s our own therapy. Sometimes when we get raw and vulnerable and we write from that part, we help so many people just by staying open and vulnerable,” she said before asking HunterGirl to continue being a beautiful human being.
After the second performance by each of the top three, the field was narrowed down to two with Leah Marlene being eliminated at the three-hour show’s midway point.
A series of special performances followed featuring guest singers, “American Idol” contestants and the judges with HunterGirl performing Randy Travis’ “I Told You So” in a duet with Bryan as part of the lineup.
HunterGirl closed out the night by singing “Riot” by Rascal Flatts, the song that she originally auditioned with to start her “Idol” journey.
Perry led off the judges’ comments by suggesting a new nickname for HunterGirl.
“I’m going to call you HunterWoman because I see a woman up there now. ‘American Idol’ ends tonight, but your career is going to be forever,” she said. “I believe in you so much and the growth is just so phenomenal.”
Bryan reminisced about when he heard HunterGirl for the first time back in the Nashville auditions.
“I was just so excited for what I was hearing. Your future flashed in front of my eyes right then and here you are now,” he said. “Good luck with everything. I have no doubt you’re going to go so far.”
Richie closed out the comments by saying that he and the other judges were proud of HunterGirl.
“We’re so proud as judges just to say that we mentored you on the way to that wonderful place,” he said. “The fight that you put up and the determination, we are so proud of you giving all that you gave to us.”