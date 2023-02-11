Sharon and Ray Steelman book covers

Sharon and Ray Steelman, of Huntsville, Ala. have just published three new books to be distributed through Smashwords as eBooks. These books are all centered around the South, particularly Fayetteville and Lincoln County, Tennessee. Two of the books are historically-based and were created through Bryant family history notes going back to 1745. This family information was handed down over seven generations and contains interesting information about the development of the South. One book, “When Sherman and His Boys Came South,” has detailed information pertaining to William James and John David Bryant, who left their home at Corder’s Cross Roads to fight in the Civil War. In particular the book tells about the Tennessee 44th, which was organized in Lincoln County. The 44th fought in most of the battles in the western theater of the war.  The book, “BRYANT,” covers the Bryant family being established in Lincoln County and the ups and downs of the colorful family members over several generations.

“It Ain’t Easy Being Me,” is a comical satire of the day to day events that we call life.  From getting shots at Eighth District School, to selling Cloverine Salve door to door  up and down the streets of Fayetteville.  Very funny stuff!!

