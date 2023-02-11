Sharon and Ray Steelman, of Huntsville, Ala. have just published three new books to be distributed through Smashwords as eBooks. These books are all centered around the South, particularly Fayetteville and Lincoln County, Tennessee. Two of the books are historically-based and were created through Bryant family history notes going back to 1745. This family information was handed down over seven generations and contains interesting information about the development of the South. One book, “When Sherman and His Boys Came South,” has detailed information pertaining to William James and John David Bryant, who left their home at Corder’s Cross Roads to fight in the Civil War. In particular the book tells about the Tennessee 44th, which was organized in Lincoln County. The 44th fought in most of the battles in the western theater of the war. The book, “BRYANT,” covers the Bryant family being established in Lincoln County and the ups and downs of the colorful family members over several generations.
“It Ain’t Easy Being Me,” is a comical satire of the day to day events that we call life. From getting shots at Eighth District School, to selling Cloverine Salve door to door up and down the streets of Fayetteville. Very funny stuff!!
For the first few weeks all three books will be absolutely free to the public at Smashwords.com.
About Sharon and Ray Steelman
Sharon and Ray Steelman are a husband and wife team living in Huntsville, Ala. They have had numerous books and publications to their credit. Including these books, the Steelmans have co-authored twelve books, some of which have been marketed by Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Baker and Taylor, Walmart, Apple Books, Kobo, Scribed, Overdrive, Gardeners, Hohner, Inc., Amazon.com, Gaylord Entertainment, Opryland, Smashwords and many tourist attractions and local and regional book stores. They also have been published in numerous nostalgic, historical, business and trade magazines. They have had articles published in Middle Tennessee State University’s “Off Center Magazine”, “Life Insurance Selling”, “Home Mechanix”, “Broker World”, “Yesterday's Memories”, “Our Old Town”, “Health Insurance Underwriter”, “Harmonica Educator”, “Old Tennessee Valley Magazine” and others. They also have marketed two commercial video tapes and six easy listening harmonica albums that have been marketed and sold internationally. Ray has over 300 YouTube and Vimeo harmonica and vocal videos that are viewed around the world each day. Ray was also named “Writer of the Year” by “Yesterday’s Memories Magazine,” a nostalgic publication with national circulation.