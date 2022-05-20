After a little over a year since its announcement, the newest burger joint in Tullahoma opened its doors for business this past week.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries held its soft opening on Tuesday, May 17, after making the announcement on its Facebook page earlier this month along with it was hiring for all positions. The social media account also held a countdown to the restaurant’s opening. Those who made the stop on opening day had the option either use the drive-thru or to dine in.
The restaurant chain initially announced a planned Tullahoma location in April of 2021 and subsequently hoped for a June 2021 opening date, but work stalled, and the building, formerly the home of a Tullahoma Bojangles restaurant, sat vacant and half renovated for months. Renovations resumed earlier this spring.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is located at 1507 N. Jackson St. and business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit its Facebook page at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries – Tullahoma.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is a North Carolina-based chain restaurant focusing on burgers, cheesesteak sandwiches, chicken platters, made-to-order salads and frozen custard treats such as milkshakes, sundaes, floats and more. The chain currently has more than 130 open-grill diners located across the U.S.
The restaurant originally featured a 1950s-style diner theme, with retro ‘50s décor and accents and a pink and teal color scheme, but in recent years the company adopted a more sleek and modern look, with a focus on silver and red. One thing that hasn’t changed is the open kitchen concept, with founder Kenney Moore implemented in his restaurant out of necessity in the 1990s. The feel is reminiscent of a Waffle House, which allows customers an up-close and personal look at their food being prepared.