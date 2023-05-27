Imagination library predators donation
The Imagination Library of Coffee County (ILCC) has received a grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Awarded $4,550, ILCC is among 172 nonprofits to receive funds from the Helper Grant.

The Grant Check Presentation Ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena on May 17. ILCC Board Member Laurel Stone attended the ceremony.

