The Imagination Library of Coffee County (ILCC) has received a grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Awarded $4,550, ILCC is among 172 nonprofits to receive funds from the Helper Grant.
The Grant Check Presentation Ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena on May 17. ILCC Board Member Laurel Stone attended the ceremony.
“Imagination Library of Coffee County is grateful and honored to be chosen for this grant among all of the other recipients,” Stone said.
The 2023 grant allocation will support a broad array of Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits.
“We are thrilled to distribute a franchise record breaking $800,000 of grants to 172 deserving nonprofits who are positively impacting the Middle Tennessee community,” said Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King. “In total, the Preds Foundation has proudly provided over $8 million in grants to help fill areas of need throughout the community since inception in 1998.”
About ILCC
ILCC mails specially selected, age-appropriate books to all children in Coffee County, age birth to 5, enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program at no cost to families. ILCC promotes the program and enrolls children. Through fundraisers, grants and community donations, the ILCC raises half the cost of mailing books to children enrolled, and the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation funds the other half.
If you would like to donate, volunteer, or find out more about Imagination Library of Coffee County please visit our Facebook Page, Imagination Library of Coffee County, Tennessee, email them at imaginationlibrarycoffeeco@gmail.com, or call Laurel at 931-797-9796.