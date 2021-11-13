The Imagination Library of Coffee County celebrated 15 years of providing free books to children from birth to age five this past week.
To commemorate the anniversary, ILCC board members held anniversary ribbon cuttings from both Tullahoma and Manchester Chambers of Commerce at the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s office and at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library.
The Imagination Library program is a book-gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five. It was conceived by country music star Dolly Parton in home county, Sevier County, in 1995. Her effort to start the Imagination Library was inspired by her father’s inability to read. Today the program mails more than 1 million free books each month to children around the world. The Imagination Library spans over four different countries. According to its website, the Imagination Library has gifted over 1,879,443 books for the month of October, with the total number of free books gifted is 168,926,241 as of Oct. 28. Locally, according to founding member and ILCC Treasurer Sarah Hailey over 417,000 books have gone to preschoolers in Coffee County over the last 15 years.
While Parton founded the Imagination Library, she does not cover the costs of all the books for all the counties. According to Hailey, ILCC’s monthly bill for books is about $3,300, about $40,000 a year. Half of ILCC’s funding for purchasing and mailing books comes from an annual state grant provided by the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation. The other 50% comes from hosting special events and fundraisers.
Along with celebrating the anniversary milestone, ILCC board member Leslie Warren announced to attendees that ILCC had the number one enrollment rate among of all 95 counties in the state. She thanked all the businesses, churches and private citizens who have donated and supported the library throughout the years.
“We would not be standing here today if it wasn’t for them so let’s keep going Coffee County so we can be standing here for 15 more years,” Warren said.
Hailey added Coffee County has been hovering in the top five counties with high enrollment rate for the last several months, and only learned that the library took the top spot last month. While they were not speaking specific numbers of enrollment, ILCC’s enrollment rate is currently 89.2% while the average state enrollment rate is 70%.
“It’s very exciting,” Hailey said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years but it is so exciting to see how it has grown.”
Hailey credited the increase enrollment rate to the change and ease of electronic enrollment, where if need be parents can change their address if they move, which was near impossible to do before. She added when Parton started reading books via livestreams during the COVID-19 pandemic they saw a jump in enrollment.
“The next month, our enrollment registrations doubled what is usually was,” Hailey said. “There was a lot of people watching Dolly.”
She also said working in different community events to sign children up for enrollment before online registration was available helped as well. She said ILCC will continue to the relationships it has with all of its partners that have supported the nonprofit.
ILCC currently serves over 3,000 Coffee County children from birth to the age of five with a free book each month. By the time the children age out, they will have their own library of 50 books.
ILCC will be at Fuel So Good coffee shop at 1407 N. Jackson St. on Friday, Nov. 19 for an all-day fundraiser “Give the Gift of Books” from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, check out ILCC on their Facebook page or go to imaginationlibrary.com to learn how to register for the program.