With the success of recent initiatives, Imagination Library of Coffee County would like to thank the community for supporting early child literacy. Give the Gift of Books was held in November at Fuel so Good, and Trees of Christmas was in December at South Jackson Civic Center.
“I feel the Give the Gift of Books event was very successful," said Bertha Smith, chairperson of Imagination Library of Coffee County. “We were able to see an increase in donations this year, which will allow us to serve more families.”
Smith said she was very excited to see the community support and attendance for the Trees of Christmas event at South Jackson Civic Center.
“There were so many unique and beautiful trees, and I am most appreciative to the leadership at South Jackson for choosing the Imagination Library of Coffee County as the recipient of this year's donations from the event,” Smith said. “I would like to personally thank everyone who supported our recent events. Even if people could not attend in person, there were those who donated as they were able and for that I am grateful.”
Smith encouraged the community to continue to support the Imagination Library of Coffee County “because early literacy is the foundation of academic success for our youth.”
“Families benefit from the books provided by the Imagination Library of Coffee County not only with early reading skills for the children but also by the bonds that are formed when the adults read to the children,” Smith said. “I would also like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve as chair of the Imagination Library of Coffee County. I look forward to being a part of the work our Imagination Library team provides, and I welcome invitations to come and speak to groups and organizations regarding the work we are doing.”
Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children from birth to age 5 in Coffee County every month, thanks to a partnership with the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation. About 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month. The cost of purchasing books for children currently enrolled in Coffee County is more than 75,000 a year. The Governor's Early Literacy Foundation covers half of the cost, and the Imagination Library of Coffee County must raise funds to cover the rest of the expenses. Donations to Imagination Library of Coffee County can be made by visiting https://governorsfoundation.org/donate/ and designating Imagination Library of Coffee County.