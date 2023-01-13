Bertha Smith

With the success of recent initiatives, Imagination Library of Coffee County would like to thank the community for supporting early child literacy. Give the Gift of Books was held in November at Fuel so Good, and Trees of Christmas was in December at South Jackson Civic Center.

“I feel the Give the Gift of Books event was very successful," said Bertha Smith, chairperson of Imagination Library of Coffee County. “We were able to see an increase in donations this year, which will allow us to serve more families.”