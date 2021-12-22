Tullahoma is blessed with many authors, artists, musicians, actors, scientists, medical personnel, teachers and other multi-talented individuals. Saying that brings to mind Betty Price who has written a history of Tullahoma in verse. So many newcomers to Tullahoma as well as visitors want to know about Tullahoma and what has made it the very special community that it is. And the answers are in the compact story about Tullahoma. The book entitled “In Praise of Tullahoma” was included with other memorabilia in a capsule buried during Tullahoma’s Sesquicentennial.
Betty is a Tullahoma native and was the daughter of the late W. C. Hale and his wife, Auda Fay Hicks Hale. Mr. Hale served as police chief and later as Sheriff of Coffee County.
Growing up in Tullahoma, Betty observed many happenings and events before graduating from THS in 1950 after which she pursued higher education and graduated from MTSC where she received her master’s degree when it had become MTSU. After graduating she returned to Tullahoma and worked at the AEDC. While checking in she met another newcomer to the Center. The young mechanical engineer was Billy Price from Moultrie, Ga. Their friendship resulted in her becoming Mrs. Billy Price, and they have two children, Mark Price and his wife, Alexis who live in the Atlanta area, and a daughter, Kerri Price who lives in Tullahoma.
Later, Betty became an elementary school teacher at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. She worked there until she retired from teaching with many wonderful memories of her students as well as her co-workers. They undoubtedly remember her as well.
Betty has always enjoyed writing, and her friends and co-workers were delighted to receive special thoughts about them written in her special style of verse. They always considered that to be a very special gift. She continues to share this gift as she has just given The Book Shelf permission to re-issue her book on the history of Tullahoma. It is hot off the press and just arrived at the bookstore for those of you who need a last minute gift. You will no doubt enjoy reading this and seeing the pictures of Tullahoma from the past. Thank you, Betty, for sharing this gift about the history of Tullahoma.