Author event 1

A baker’s dozen of local authors met with readers this past Saturday at First Christian Church in Tullahoma, doing a book signing which was sponsored by the local Literacy Council.

Authors attending included Diane Tatum, David Hazelwood, Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, Duane Sherrill, Jackie Duncan, Sheila Robertson, Hubert Robertson, Roberta Adams, Heather Beck, Meredith Burton, and two children’s authors: Jennette Midgett Sockwell and Laura Joy Pewitt. The event saw a steady stream of guests during the three-hour event with readers interacting with authors.

Author event 2