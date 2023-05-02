TCS Volunteer of the Year Kristin Nichols

TCS honored its inaugural Volunteer of the Year during Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting, and this year’s recipient is Kristin Nichols. Earlier in the evening, Nichols had been celebrated as both Robert E. Lee Elementary and East Middle School’s building-level volunteer of the year.

 Zach Birdsong TCS Photo

During its April meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Education celebrated several volunteers for their tireless contributions to the district.

“Our TCS volunteers routinely give their time, expertise and talents to support our teachers, staff and students,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I’m thankful for each of our volunteers and their dedication to our district as we cultivate a culture that always puts students first.”

TCS Volunteers of the year

Five volunteers were recognized for their contributions to TCS during Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting. From left: Tullahoma High School principal Jason Quick celebrated Joann Crabtree. West Middle School Principal Cindy Herrera honors Jennifer Hood. Bel-Aire Elementary School Principal Clint Epley recognized Libby Good. East Lincoln Elementary School Principal Scott Hargrove celebrated Andy Nelius, and Jack T. Farrar Elementary Principal Travis Moore honored Cat Murray.

