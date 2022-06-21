The inaugural Juneteenth celebration in Tullahoma was an overwhelming success as Tullahoma Parks and Rec teamed up with Beyond Strength Saturday to begin what is planned to be an annual tradition.
“This has been a terrific event and a tremendous success,” said Parks and Rec Director Dave Anderson of the celebration held at C.D. Stamps Community Center Saturday. “This is absolutely going to be an annual event and we hope to grow it in the years to come.”
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, observed on June 19 of each year. Juneteenth is regarded as the official end of slavery among Black and African American communities, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved peoples in Texas were informed that they were officially freed men and women in the eyes of the American government—two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln signed the Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved Texans remained so until June 19, 1865, when the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union general Gordon Granger brought enforcement of the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the Lone Star State—the last state in the Confederacy with institutional slavery. President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021 that made Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.
The inaugural event got underway Saturday morning and went into the afternoon. The event was themed “Shattered Chains” and was curated by Jamie Moorehead and Royce Massengill Jr.
“This event is symbolic to our ancestors, and really within the black community,” Massengill Jr. said. “Even though the chains, physically, are broken but mentally there are still chains.”
Jamie Moorehead pointed out there were many activities for adults and children that were both fun and educational. Moorehead stressed that historical education is important to the community.
“In order to understand each other, we need to know history,” she said. “It’s something that wasn’t taught in school so I think there’s a misunderstanding and misconception.”
She added that learning about the history around Juneteenth will promote unity.
“We perish for lack of knowledge and we sometimes hurt each other,” she noted.
The event included numerous vendors and educational walks. Inside C.D. Stamps were the works of several artists including Robert Orr Jr., Charles Key, Shavon Dixon and Ariana Garcia. There were also speakers throughout the day. Organizers also put together “dad bags” to help children who might not be able to afford a Father’s Day present.
“That way the children have something to give their dads for Father’s Day,” Moorehead said.