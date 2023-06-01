SJ Interational Folk Festival
Photo provided

Tullahoma will have opportunity to experience a taste of international culture as the International Folkfest dances its way to the South Jackson stage Tuesday, June 6.

The International Folkfest will take place at South Jackson Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 6, with the dancers taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $5 per person and can be purchased at southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.

International Folkfest 2

