Tullahoma will have opportunity to experience a taste of international culture as the International Folkfest dances its way to the South Jackson stage Tuesday, June 6.
The International Folkfest will take place at South Jackson Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 6, with the dancers taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $5 per person and can be purchased at southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.
According to Peggy Burton, Chairman of the Performing Arts’ series, the folkfest will have four countries represented by approximately 100 folk dancers. These countries are France, Mexico, Poland and the United States.
“These dancers represent their country in dress, dancing and musical instruments,” Burton said. “I encourage everyone in the community to support this cultural event.”
The International Folkfest was created by the International Folkloric Society Planning Council, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Murfreesboro. Per its website, the mission of the nonprofit is to “promote and international cultural heritage with a primary focus on the arts.”
Burton said the International Folkfest will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary of Murfreesboro hosting the event for the week of June 4 through 11 with various performances area schools, youth and senior citizen organizations and for civic clubs. The last event will take place at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3050 Wilkinson Pike in Murfreesboro. There will be two performances at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with tickets at $15 for all groups.
Burton said she toured several European countries with the United States folk dancers one year as a singer in a trio. She said it was very impressive that the countries we visited hosted thousands of citizens to come out to see them.
“I hope we can get people out to make them feel appreciated,” she said.