2022 Christmas Parade theme

This year’s winning theme for the 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade is “A Classic Christmas.” The theme selected was by Jack T. Farrar Elementary School student Annabella Hovey.

 Kyle Murphy photo

This year’s theme for the annual Christmas Parade will be simply a classic Christmas.

Representatives of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce paid a visit to Jack T. Farrar Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to surprise fourth grade student Annabella Hovey that her submission for the 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive.