This year’s theme for the annual Christmas Parade will be simply a classic Christmas.
Representatives of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce paid a visit to Jack T. Farrar Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to surprise fourth grade student Annabella Hovey that her submission for the 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive.
According to Chamber Executive Director Hope Nunley, Annabella’s entry was one of hundreds of submissions the chamber received from all the Tullahoma City Schools’ elementary schools.
Annabella was surprised about learning her submission was selected, along with seeing the large group consisting of chamber representatives, JTF Principal Travis Moore and her family.
“I was excited and was a little nerve racking,” Annabella said. “I’m very excited and we are definitely going.”
With Annabella’s submission being selected, Jack T. Farrar Elementary will also receive a free float entry into the parade.
As for how she came up with the theme “A Classic Christmas,” Annabella said her family doesn’t do anything big for the holiday, rather they get together and watch Christmas movies, like “The Christmas Chronicles” which can be viewed on Netflix.
General Manager of Stan McNabb Automotive Trent McNabb said they had a list of the previous themes to compare to the finalists before choosing “A Classic Christmas” as this year’s theme. McNabb said the theme is broad enough topic for everybody to get creative with their floats.
“I think with ‘A Classic Christmas’ you’ll see a lot of different ideas and different floats which will be great,” he said.
Along with the announcement of the theme, the chamber has also announced the 2022 Grand Marshal Reception will be Thursday, Dec. 1. This year’s grand marshal has yet to be announced.
The 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, is scheduled for the traditional first Friday in December, Dec. 2.