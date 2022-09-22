Shrek Jr. sign
Kyle Murphy photo

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre as tickets are available to see multiple showings of “Shrek Jr. the Musical” at South Jackson Civic Center this weekend.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animation motion picture, the book by William Steig and Broadway musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The musical was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions and directed by Jason Moore and Rob Ashford.