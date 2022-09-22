Beauty is in the eye of the ogre as tickets are available to see multiple showings of “Shrek Jr. the Musical” at South Jackson Civic Center this weekend.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animation motion picture, the book by William Steig and Broadway musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The musical was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions and directed by Jason Moore and Rob Ashford.
South Jackson’s TEACH and PACT Productions cast brings the story of an ogre named Shrek living a faraway swamp. One day, Shrek finds his swamp has been invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek, with the wisecracking Donkey by his side, confront Farquaad, he's presented a task — if he rescues the princess Fiona, the fairytale creatures will be relocated from his swamp. Along the way Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and plans vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale story can’t go without a few twists and turns in between.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. There will be show times for both TEACH and PACT Productions. PACT Production dates will be Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m. Meanwhile TEACH Production dates will be Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or by visiting southjacksoncivccenter.thundertix.com. For more information about the shows, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.
The cast
South Jackson announced the cast for “Shrek Jr. the Musical” in August and it will feature the talents of students from all over Coffee County. The cast features JoJo Jones and Angie Dominguez-Smith as Shrek and Princess Fiona respectively; with Eden Kilgore as Teen Fiona; Maddy Wiley as Young Fiona; Ren Martel as Donkey; Richard Thomasson as Lord Farquaad; Delaney Cooper as Dragon; Scout Wiggs as Pinocchio; Conner Roberson as Gingy; Hayden Good as Captain of the Guard; Rex Baker as Big Bad Wolf; Faith Duke as Storyteller 1; Gavin Goood as Storyteller 2; Olivia Lamb as Storyteller 3; Lucy Smith as Mama Ogre; Zach Hardy as Papa Ogre; Riley McGriff as Baby Ogre; Annabel Weintraub Pig 1; Leah Rhees as Pig 2; Alexia Braden as Pig 3; Amethyst Phillips as Wicked Witch; Abby Graham as Peter Pan; Alex Wiley as Ugly Duckling; Iris Brown as Mama Bear; Zach Hardy as Papa Bear; Heather Johnson as Baby Bear; Kason Bordenet as Puss in Boots; Kacee Bordenet as Knight 1; Kate McGregor as Knight 2; Mackenzie Hardy as Knight 3; Leah Rhees as Knight 4; Ethan Bennett as Bishop/Pied Piper; Jacey Vanhoosier as Dwarf; and featuring the Ensemble of Taylon Smith, Preston Russel, Addy Thames, Lyrick Hawthorne, Kylie Lewis, Kaylee Goff, Noah Champion, Maddilee Boren, Jamesyn Sells, Claudie Holder, Olivia Hardy, Ella-Gracin Bennett, Cailey Marie Kidd, Lucas Hardy, Olivia Graves, Charlotte Vacek, Carisa Epperson, Harley Gentry, Carleigh Allen, and Lilly Norton.
The director of “Shrek Jr. the Musical” is Buffy Bordenet, with Emily Orris as Music Director, Paris Putman as Choreographer, Skyler Wannamaker as Choreography Director and Lisa Wiley as Stage Manager.