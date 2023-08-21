JD_SB_HeritageBarrelRye
The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye as the newest member of its Single Barrel Special Release collection. The 2023 limited edition Special Release features Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye Whiskey aged first in new American white oak barrels and then finished in high-toast Heritage Barrels.

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed before aging in new, handmade American white oak barrels for at least five years. It is then aged for over two years in uniquely crafted heavy-toast Heritage Barrels from the Jack Daniel Cooperage to achieve a complex rye whiskey full of unique, richer taste.   

