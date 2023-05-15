2A - new jack pic.jpg

The Jack Daniel Distillery has announced a limited edition Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey to commemorate its partnership with McLaren Racing. Available in select Formula 1 race markets across the globe, the limited edition Tennessee Whiskey features a custom label and packaging that honors the pioneering founders behind Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing – Mr. Jack Daniel himself and Bruce McLaren.

“McLaren and Jack Daniel’s are two of the most iconic brands known around the world, and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with a special bottle that nods to our shared spirit of independence, authenticity and boldness,” said Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, Global Managing Director. “We have been working with the McLaren team to develop unparalleled experiences for both racing and whiskey fans, and we can’t wait to share more on what we have in store.”

