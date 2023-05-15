The Jack Daniel Distillery has announced a limited edition Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey to commemorate its partnership with McLaren Racing. Available in select Formula 1 race markets across the globe, the limited edition Tennessee Whiskey features a custom label and packaging that honors the pioneering founders behind Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing – Mr. Jack Daniel himself and Bruce McLaren.
“McLaren and Jack Daniel’s are two of the most iconic brands known around the world, and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with a special bottle that nods to our shared spirit of independence, authenticity and boldness,” said Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, Global Managing Director. “We have been working with the McLaren team to develop unparalleled experiences for both racing and whiskey fans, and we can’t wait to share more on what we have in store.”
“We are thrilled to launch this special McLaren Racing bottle with Jack Daniel’s, an exciting collaboration with a partner which shares our ambition to put fans at the center of what we do,” said Louise McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Marketing, McLaren Racing. “In our 60th year we are marking our team’s great legacy, started by Bruce McLaren. This limited-edition bottle is another fantastic way to share these celebrations with our fans, remembering both Bruce and Jack – two distinguished founders. I am looking forward to seeing the bottle on shelves across the globe.”
The McLaren Racing limited edition is Jack Daniel’s classic Tennessee Whiskey grain bill of 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley, bottled at 80 proof (40% abv). Beginning in May, it will be available in 700 mL bottles in select F1 race cities in the U.S. and internationally.
McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 World Championships, 183 Formula 1 grand prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.
McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.
McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.