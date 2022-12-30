Jack Daniels toasted pecan
The Jack Daniel Distillery has introduced Distillery Series selection #10, a Straight Tennessee Whiskey finished with toasted pecan wood chips.

Selected by longtime Jack Daniel’s employee Randy “Goose” Baxter, it is the latest in Jack Daniel’s line of experimental whiskeys and is now available at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.