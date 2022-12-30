The Jack Daniel Distillery has introduced Distillery Series selection #10, a Straight Tennessee Whiskey finished with toasted pecan wood chips.
Selected by longtime Jack Daniel’s employee Randy “Goose” Baxter, it is the latest in Jack Daniel’s line of experimental whiskeys and is now available at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #10 is a Straight Tennessee Whiskey barreled in charred white oak and finished with toasted pecan wood chips to add depth and character. It is bottled at 120 proof (60% abv) and available in 375ml bottles with an SRP of $41.99
“Our latest Distillery Series release caps off a bold year for Jack Daniel’s. This line gives us the opportunity to innovate and experiment across all stages of our whiskey making process, and I’m proud of every selection we’ve made since it launched,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “This expression is perfect for the holidays with notes of warm brown sugar, light savory nuttiness, and toasted oak with lingering hints of dried fruits and a touch of caramel. This release was specially selected by Goose, and it’s only fitting to have a whiskey as unique and full of character as this Lynchburg legend.”
“What I love about this whiskey is the warmth and complexity it brings to the palate. It has the Jack Daniel’s character we know and love while bringing a touch of richness perfect for this time of year,” said Randy “Goose” Baxter. “Jack Daniel’s has been part of my life for more than 42 years, and it’s an absolute honor to have my name on a bottle next to Jack’s.”