JD Bonded Rye

The Jack Daniel Distillery has introduced Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey as the newest member of its Bonded Series, a line of innovative expressions that honors the distillery’s heritage of whiskey-making excellence. Available now across the U.S., Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is a Tennessee Rye Whiskey bottled at 100 proof (50% alc. by vol.), and is the first rye whiskey from the Jack Daniel Distillery with the Bottled-in-Bond designation.

As stipulated by the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years, and bottled at 100 proof.