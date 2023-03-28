Jack new flavors

The Jack Daniel Distillery has announced the release of its new 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey along with Batch 2 of its 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. The limited whiskeys are the latest in Jack Daniel’s Aged Series, an annual release of age-stated expressions that celebrate the brand’s heritage. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey and 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 will be available in limited quantities across the US beginning in March 2023.

“The Jack Daniel Distillery is one of the most complete whiskey distilleries in the world, and we’re fortunate to have a deep history to draw inspiration from and craft premium whiskeys in a way that stays true to our heritage of quality and innovation,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “We released our first age-stated whiskey since the early 1900s in this series about a year ago and were thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response. We know there is a lot of excitement for our Aged Series, and we can’t wait to share Batch 2 of our 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey along with the first release of our 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey.”