The Jack Daniel Distillery has announced the release of its new 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey along with Batch 2 of its 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. The limited whiskeys are the latest in Jack Daniel’s Aged Series, an annual release of age-stated expressions that celebrate the brand’s heritage. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey and 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 will be available in limited quantities across the US beginning in March 2023.
“The Jack Daniel Distillery is one of the most complete whiskey distilleries in the world, and we’re fortunate to have a deep history to draw inspiration from and craft premium whiskeys in a way that stays true to our heritage of quality and innovation,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “We released our first age-stated whiskey since the early 1900s in this series about a year ago and were thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response. We know there is a lot of excitement for our Aged Series, and we can’t wait to share Batch 2 of our 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey along with the first release of our 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey.”
Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old has sweet and creamy notes of pipe tobacco, seasoned oak, and butterscotch. Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 2 is oak forward with layers of dark fruit and bittersweet cocoa.
Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey is offered at 107 proof (53.5% abv) and Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 at 97 proof (48.5%). They will be available in the United States beginning in March in 700 mL bottles for suggested retail prices of $80 and $70, respectively.
Grain bills for both expressions are 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye and charcoal mellowed before aging in new, toasted and charred American white oak barrels. Visit www.jackdaniels.com for more information.
Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.
